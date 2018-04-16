Dover Teen Arrested on Multiple Weapons Charges

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a Dover teenager after it was discovered that he was in possession of a firearm.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of McKinley Circle around 11 a.m. Saturday, where they allegedly found 15-year-old Davion Scott nearby. Scott walked away when he saw the cruiser, police said.

According to police, he was given verbal commands to stop, at which point he was seen reaching for an object in his waistband. Scott allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it underneath a parked car.

Scott was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number was recovered from the scene, police said.

Scott was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released to his father's custody on $32,000 unsecured bond.