Hudson Fields Hoping for Special Events Exemption

Apr 16, 2018
By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Those with Hudson Fields are asking the Board of Adjustment to interpret their property as a non-conforming use, essentially awarding Hudson Fields a grandfather clause for future zoning restrictions.

Christian Hudson says Hudson Fields has hosted events before the current Sussex County Code was even written. He says as such, they should be grandfathered, much like older houses built before new zoning laws.

"[The new codes] only apply to new facilities that come in after those codes have been adopted," he says. "We were here for almost 50 years before some of these."

The Hudsons say their property hosted events such as air displays, concerts, and even Punkin Chunkin since the 1950s. Their Board of Adjustment move comes as they await Sussex County Council's Special Events Ordinance vote. The changed ordinance could limit the amount of special events on one property, such as rodeos or concerts, like Hudson Fields now hosts. If the Board of Adjustment grants the Hudsons' request, those limits would not apply to them.

"We are just trying to preserve our rights and solidify what we have been doing here," Jamin Hudson says. "Hopefully this hearing goes in our favor."

The Board of Adjustment is set to discuss the Hudson Fields application at their Monday night meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. 

 

 

