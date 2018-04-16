Milestone for Cambridge Marketplace; More Work to be Done

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Workers busy scooping up dirt were part of the scene at Cambridge Marketplace on Monday.

Off Route 50, signs reading "Grand Opening" and a waving mascot were at the Marketplace ready to greet drivers to the new Taco Bell.

People like Samuel Johnson, with Taco Bell bag in hand, were taking advantage of what the Marketplace now has to offer.

"I was going to try it out and I'm glad too. I'm glad they're doing something with this plaza," Johnson said.

And John Bartlett, the marketplace contractor, says things have been going well and on time so far.

"It's been good. We've been here for eight months now," Bartlett said.

But even with everything going well so far, there have been some minor setbacks. The workers say cold, rainy weather is to blame.

Bartlett also says more will be done. According to developer, Charlie Fairchild, the old Taco Bell building, lying just feet away from the new one, will turn into a Starbucks later this summer.

Fairchild adds a Chik-Fil-A will open some time next year.

Behind barred fences, Fairchild says the biggest thing is the medical center, which is now looking into taking over the whole right side of the Marketplace, demolishing and rebuilding where the old Kmart once was and replacing what would have been the Lidl grocery store next door.

It's a change of plans still making people like Johnson excited to see what comes next.

"Cambridge really needs this," Johnson said.

According to a Shore Regional Health spokeswoman, Patti Willis, the new medical center could be moved in by 2020.