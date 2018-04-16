Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill to Create Special Events Zones in O - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill to Create Special Events Zones in Ocean City

Posted: Apr 16, 2018 6:04 PM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Lawmakers in Annapolis passed a bill that creates "special events zones" in Ocean City, which allows the State Highway Administration to lower the speed limit and increase fines in designated areas around town.

This comes after car events last year like Cruisin' and the unsanctioned H2Oi resulted in dozens of arrest and thousands of calls for police service.

Under the bill, a person convicted of a violation could face a fine up to $1,000. 

The bill is awaiting a signature from Governor Larry Hogan. 

Because it is an emergency measure, it will go into effect immediately once signed into law. 

 

