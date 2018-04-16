Dumping Issue Continues to Grow in Parts of Worcester County

BERLIN, Md.- Garbage is clogging up ditches and littering the back roads in some areas of Worcester County. Now, the Assateague Coastal Trust is saying no more.

Billy Weiland, the communications director at Assateague Coastal Trust, noticed a dumping ground on the side of Holly Grove Rd. when he passed by Sunday afternoon. Outraged, Weiland turned to Facebook to display the problem he saw in his hometown.

"Angering and upsetting is an understatement. If you see litter and you see trash on the side of the road that sort of takes away from someone's experience. This is a beautiful area, when you have all this trash and litter in the area, people are going to lose that respect," Weiland said.

Event though this particular area is a few miles from the beach, it's still part of the watershed. Which means having trash around can be harmful.

"Ultimately during high rain events it will eventually get pushed out to Sinepuxent Bay and get pushed out into our waterways," Weiland said.

Assateague Coastal Trust put a call into Worcester County Roads Department on Monday morning. The department tells WBOC the trash dumping is an ongoing issue, but they don't have enough people or money to keep up with the complaints. But if the county can't get to it soon, Weiland has a plan.

"I'll probably come out here with very thick gloves and some trash bags and clean it up myself," he explained.

The county and community working toward a trash free Assateague.