Seaford Man Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have identified and arrested the driver in connection with last week's deadly hit-and-run in Seaford.

According to police, Dwayne R. McConnell was traveling northbound on German Road near Furnace Road when he allegedly hit a 9-year-old girl who was checking the mail.

McConnell did not stop, police said.

The girl was flown to A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries Saturday night, WBOC previously reported.

McConnell was charged with operation of a vehicle causing death of another person, inattentive driving, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, failure to report a collision resulting in injury or death and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $6,151 unsecured bond.