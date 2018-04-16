Gun Control Remains Hot Topic as Delaware Legislature Returns

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's legislature is set to return to session on Tuesday with a number of gun control proposals potentially set for votes in the coming weeks.

Senate lawmakers tabled legislation raising the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21 years old on the final day before the Easter break. Republicans had proposed a number of amendments to the bill, including a provision that would have allowed people who have completed hunter education courses to get a hunting license to be exempt from the legislation.

Democrats hold a majority in the Senate by one vote. It was unclear if the legislation would have passed without the amendments.

Additionally, lawmakers have proposed legislation banning the sale and transfer of so-called "assault weapons." Senate Bill 163 targets models and copycat weapons, though some second amendment advocates have claimed it is unconstitutional.

That legislation was scheduled for a committee hearing on Wednesday, though the sponsor asked for the legislation to be held so he could have more time to consider information from a Monday town hall meeting in Middletown about the issue of gun control.