Federalsburg Man Arrested for Armed Robbery & Carjacking in Dorchester County

FEDERALSBURG, Md. -- Maryland State Police arrested a Federalsburg man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking incident in Dorchester County.

Police say Gerald Lashawn Graves, 44, was arrested this morning shortly before 7:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in Denton, Md. After consultation with the Dorchester County State’s Attorney, Graves is criminally charged on multiple counts including armed carjacking, armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and concealment of a dangerous weapon.

Graves was arrested by members of Maryland State Apprehension Team in connection with an armed robbery and armed carjacking that occurred on Sat., April 14, in Dorchester County. Graves was also wanted by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation involving rape and attempted murder that occurred around midnight on Fri., April 13. Subsequently, a joint investigation between the Maryland State Police and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office ensued regarding both incidents.

At 7:00 a.m. on April 14, troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to a convenience store in the 6000 block of Finchville Reliance Rd. in Federalsburg for the report of an armed robbery and armed carjacking. Police believe the suspect, later identified as Graves, entered the store, reportedly threatened the cashier, and fled with cash from the register.

After exiting the store, Graves approached a woman sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of the store. Graves reportedly displayed a weapon and ordered the woman out of her car. He then left the scene in her vehicle, described as a 2017 Lincoln MKZ and headed toward Galestown. Police later recovered the vehicle in Hurlock, Md.

Evidence received during the investigation led investigators to an apartment complex in Denton where Graves was located this morning. He was arrested without incident and transported to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton where he is currently being treated for a hand injury and remains under police guard. Upon his release, he will be transported to the Caroline County Detention Center.

Troopers from the Easton Barrack and Salisbury Barrack, along with the Maryland State Apprehension Team, investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division, troopers from the Delaware State Police and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the investigation. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensics Division responded to the convenience store and to the stolen vehicle to process both scenes for evidence.