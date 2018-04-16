Allen Harim Deboning Plans Delayed Again - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Allen Harim Deboning Plans Delayed Again

Posted: Apr 16, 2018 10:25 PM Updated:
Allen Harim's Millsboro Plant. Photo: WBOC. Allen Harim's Millsboro Plant. Photo: WBOC.

MILLSBORO, Del. - Allen Harim will wait another month for a decision on their plans for a deboning operation in Millsboro.

After purchasing the old Vlasic pickle plant in 2014, the poultry company put forth adjusted plans this year to use 50,000 sq. feet of the 460,000 sq. foot facility for a small deboning operation.  The company and concerned members of the community went before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment in March before a vote was postponed until April. 

At Monday night's meeting neighbors were expecting a vote, that was once again tabled for another month.  The board saying they'd like for all members to be present for a decision.  One member was unable to attend Monday's meeting due to a family emergency. 

Keith Steck says the operation's potential health impacts worry him, but no vote is better than a vote in favor of this project. 

"They've been polluting, they've had problems. They don't tell the public about these issues, it only comes up when somebody gets sick or somebody blows a whistle on them," Steck said. 

At the last board meeting Steck and other concerned neighbors protested the operation outside of council chambers.  Maria Payan said she thinks the opposition for the plans has been made very clear. 

"It's not a good fit. The community made that perfectly clear back in 2013. They've not been a good neighbor," Payan said. 

WBOC reached out to Allen Harim, who did not wish to comment on Monday's tabled vote.  At the last board meeting the company said the deboning operation would create 165 jobs for Sussex County. 

The new Board of Adjustment vote is scheduled for May 7th. 

