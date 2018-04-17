United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at DAFB

DOVER, Del. -- A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday evening at Dover Air Force Base.

Officials said the United Airlines Flight 1559 landed safely at the base around 7:20 pm after the crew reported a mechanical problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight was en route to Palm Beach International Airport from Newark. The Boeing 737 had 87 passengers and six crew members on board.

A United Airlines spokesperson said they got a maintenance team out to inspect the plane at the base in Dover and they worked to get the customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.