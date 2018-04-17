United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at DAFB

Delaware State Police say they arrested more than 40 people after a drug investigation in Greenwood, DE.More
DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry Knoll Road / Route 24 intersection and bike lane, sidewalk and turn lane improvements to the intersections at Angola Road and Camp Arrowhead Road.More
Maryland State Police's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying someone who they say is a person of interest in a Salisbury 2017 homicide.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.More
