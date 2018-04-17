Man Arrested in Dover ATM Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested in Dover ATM Robbery

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 8:54 AM Updated:
Darrell Wilson Darrell Wilson

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 49-year-old man accused of holding up a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Police said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Monday when Darrell Wilson confronted the 60-year-old victim in the parking lot of Luther Towers at 430 Northeast Kings Highway and demanded money. 

Investigators said when the victim told Wilson she did not have any money, he got into the passenger side of her vehicle and forced her to go to a nearby ATM and withdrawal an undisclosed amount of cash. Wilson then made the victim drop him off in the downtown area of Dover, according to police. 

Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to obtain Wilson’s description. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was outside smoking and observed the suspect in the lobby of her building and notified police. Wilson was seen on video returning to Luther Towers and entering an apartment on video as well.

Wilson was arrested for first-degree robbery. Bond information is not available at this time.

 

 

