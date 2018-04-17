Man Arrested in Dover ATM Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 49-year-old man accused of holding up a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.
Police said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Monday when Darrell Wilson confronted the 60-year-old victim in the parking lot of Luther Towers at 430 Northeast Kings Highway and demanded money.
Investigators said when the victim told Wilson she did not have any money, he got into the passenger side of her vehicle and forced her to go to a nearby ATM and withdrawal an undisclosed amount of cash. Wilson then made the victim drop him off in the downtown area of Dover, according to police.
Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to obtain Wilson’s description. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was outside smoking and observed the suspect in the lobby of her building and notified police. Wilson was seen on video returning to Luther Towers and entering an apartment on video as well.
Wilson was arrested for first-degree robbery. Bond information is not available at this time.
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.More
Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.More
CBS Corp. is asking a judge to bless a move by its board to dilute the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle for control of the mass media company.More
