Dover Man Charged in Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man in connection with a late Monday afternoon shooting that left another man injured.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Mannering Drive in Dover. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the 22-year-old victim had been transported by EMS to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said a further investigation revealed that 21-year-old David I. Brown of Dover, had arrived at the Mannering Drive home, entered it without permission, assaulted a 19-year-old female resident, and broke down a bedroom door where the victim was located. Troopers said Brown and the victim got into a fight, which continued outside of the home. Police said that while outside, the victim was subsequently shot and Brown fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower torso and was being treated at the hospital.

Troopers, along with Probation and Parole, responded to Brown’s home where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, home invasion, offensive touching, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $75,500 cash only bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Blomquist at 302-698-8426. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.