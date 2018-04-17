Old PNC Bank in Berlin Sold - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

BERLIN, Md. - The old PNC bank building in downtown Berlin is now officially off the market.

Michael Queen, owner of Rayne's Reef, bought the building and has big plans for its future.

"I wanted to buy the building as an investment and to help contribute to making Berlin better by bringing in some more great businesses to town," said Queen.

Queen said his plan is to rent out the ground floor to three different business, with the former bank drive-thru window converted into a concessions-type business complete with an outdoor patio area.

Mike said he plans to turn the second floor of the building into office space.

"Any new retail giving people more of a reason to stay in town just that much longer is awesome," said Dana Gottloeb, who owns On What Grounds? coffee house. 

As for what kind of businesses will call the building home, Queen said he's open to suggestions.

"I have some ideas of what I want there, but I'm open to other people's ideas," said Queen.

Queen said he hopes to begin showing the property to tenants as soon as possible.

 

