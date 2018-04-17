Talbot County Garage Fire Under Investigation

TRAPPE, Md.- Investigators are searching for the cause of a Monday afternoon fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to a two story garage in Talbot County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the property located at 31059 School House Road in Trappe.

It took 20 firefighters from the Trappe Volunteer Fire Department an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.