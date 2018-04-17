Del. Guardsmen Taken to Hospital After Plane Leaks Fumes

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Seventeen members of the Delaware Air National Guard were taken to a hospital after smoke and fumes were reported on their airplane. No one reported any serious health problems.



The guardsmen were conducting medial training exercises on a C-130 Monday evening. They are medical personnel trained to go on the battlefield and transport the wounded.



During the flight, crew members reported smoke and fumes inside the four-engine turboprop plane. They declared an emergency as standard procedure. The aircraft landed safely at the Delaware Air National Guard base near New Castle. First responders met the guardsmen on the runway.



Lt. Col. Len Gratteri said the guardsmen were checked out and that no one "reported back and said there is something serious."