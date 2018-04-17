Del. Judge Tosses Most Claims in Suit Against Drug Lab Officials

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit filed by a man who was convicted for drug crimes and spent two years in prison before charges against him were dismissed amid an evidence-tampering scandal at the state drug testing lab.



The judge on Monday ruled that Jermaine Dollard failed to establish that many of the current and former state officials named in the suit could be held responsible for his alleged injuries, including intentional infliction of emotional distress.



The judge did indicate that Dollard might be able to proceed with claims against two former drug lab employees, Areatha Bailey and Irshad Bajwa.



Charges against Dollard were dropped after retesting showed that the white powder he was convicted of dealing was actually powdered sugar, not cocaine.