Del. Judge Tosses Most Claims in Suit Against Drug Lab Officials
Posted:
Apr 17, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit filed by a man who was convicted for drug crimes and spent two years in prison before charges against him were dismissed amid an evidence-tampering scandal at the state drug testing lab.
The judge on Monday ruled that Jermaine Dollard failed to establish that many of the current and former state officials named in the suit could be held responsible for his alleged injuries, including intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The judge did indicate that Dollard might be able to proceed with claims against two former drug lab employees, Areatha Bailey and Irshad Bajwa.
Charges against Dollard were dropped after retesting showed that the white powder he was convicted of dealing was actually powdered sugar, not cocaine.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:45 GMT
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:37:45 GMT
Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:01:49 GMT
CBS Corp. is asking a judge to bless a move by its board to dilute the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle for control of the mass media company.
