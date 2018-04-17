Dover Man Charged With Assaulting Officer

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police have charged a Dover man with assaulting a law enforcement officer who responded to a trespassing complaint.



Authorities said troopers were called to Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Magnolia at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, and that 22-year-old Elijah H. Peterson became aggressive toward a Delaware Natural Resource Police Officer who had arrived to assist state police.



Police said the officer deployed his Taser after Peterson failed to comply with his commands, but that Peterson remained combative and assaulted the officer as police were trying to handcuff Peterson. Police said it was also discovered that Peterson had caused damage to a window pane at the home where he trespassed.



Peterson was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree trespassing and two counts of criminal mischief. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Detention Center on $6,501 secured bond.

