Longtime Rehoboth Beach Police Sergeant Retires

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After decades of service, a Rehoboth Beach police sergeant has retired.

Sgt. Benjamin Mitchell served the city for 30 years, starting a detective before his promotion to sergeant in 2002, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

Although he's retiring from law enforcement, Mitchell said he plans to remain active in the community. In the fall, he will be working with 302Sports.com as a producer and announcer for high school athletic events throughout Delaware.

He said he also looks forward to spending time with his family.

"I'm looking forward to relaxing with my wife Kristen and son Trey," Mitchell said. "After years of shift work I will be home for dinner every night with my family."