Eastern Shore Taxpayers Scurry on Tax Day Deadline

Posted: Apr 17, 2018

EASTON, Md.- With time ticking away, it was nothing but silent chaos inside the Jackson Hewitt Tax Services building in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Still, a few papers were being shuffled around here and there and accountants busy typing away. Taxpayers were signing off on last minute paperwork just in time for the April 17 deadline.

People like Alberto Vazquez had his taxes filed and was ready to head home. A relief, he says, barely making the deadline.

"I was sick for a few days," Vazquez said.

Vazquez says he plans to use his tax returns to pay off bills - just like Kenneth Hayward, one of many taxpayers walking in and out of post office doors, dropping off paperwork. 

"I got two vehicles I insure, and a house, and my little farm - I insure that too," Hayward said.

But people like George Obermeier were ready to use his returns for other things than bills.

"Yeah, probably buy a lawnmower," Obermeier said.

This year, he says, two sets of taxes caused some delays.

"And I'm so glad to get it done!" Obermeier said.

The IRS says between 20 and 25 percent of American taxpayers wait until the last two weeks up to the deadline to start filing, making Tuesday a busy day for all on tax day.

 

