Rt. 50 Drawbridge in Ocean City Stuck Open - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rt. 50 Drawbridge in OC Reopened After Getting Stuck in Open Position

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 7:02 AM Updated:
Still image of the Ocean City Drawbridge stuck in the open position Wednesday morning. By 8 a.m. it was back in the down position and reopened to traffic. (Photo: Maryland SHA) Still image of the Ocean City Drawbridge stuck in the open position Wednesday morning. By 8 a.m. it was back in the down position and reopened to traffic. (Photo: Maryland SHA)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Overnight closures on the the Rt. 50 drawbridge in Ocean City lasted a little longer than expected Wednesday morning. The drawbridge got stuck in the open position, causing the previously advertised closure to extend well past the 6 a.m. expected finish.

A look at the Maryland State Highway Administration's traffic camera at the bridge showed the bridge still partially open around 7 a.m. Wednesday with S.H.A. trucks parked at the opening. SHA spokesman Bob Rager said crews were working to fix the problem.

The issue was resolved just before 8 a.m. with the bridge reopened to traffic shortly thereafter.

The overnight work was not on the actually opening mechanism of the bridge. It was to repair cracks in the bridge's beams.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices