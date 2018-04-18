Rt. 50 Drawbridge in OC Reopened After Getting Stuck in Open Position

Still image of the Ocean City Drawbridge stuck in the open position Wednesday morning. By 8 a.m. it was back in the down position and reopened to traffic. (Photo: Maryland SHA)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Overnight closures on the the Rt. 50 drawbridge in Ocean City lasted a little longer than expected Wednesday morning. The drawbridge got stuck in the open position, causing the previously advertised closure to extend well past the 6 a.m. expected finish.

A look at the Maryland State Highway Administration's traffic camera at the bridge showed the bridge still partially open around 7 a.m. Wednesday with S.H.A. trucks parked at the opening. SHA spokesman Bob Rager said crews were working to fix the problem.

The issue was resolved just before 8 a.m. with the bridge reopened to traffic shortly thereafter.

The overnight work was not on the actually opening mechanism of the bridge. It was to repair cracks in the bridge's beams.