Lawmakers Eye Additional Restrictions on Use of Drones

Del. Lawmakers Eye Additional Restrictions on Use of Drones

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 9:07 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Senate is poised to vote on a bill aimed at preventing the use of drones to harass people.

The bill, which passed the House unanimously last month, makes it a crime to fly an unmanned aircraft in Delaware to harass someone on private property or invade their privacy.

The measure, which was scheduled for a Senate vote Wednesday, also prohibits the use of a drone to violate or fail to obey a domestic violence protective order. Violation of any of the prohibitions would be a misdemeanor.

State law already prohibits flying a drone over any critical infrastructure or over any sporting event, festival, or similar event at which more than 1,500 people have gathered, or over any incident where first responders are working.

