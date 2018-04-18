Man Charged in Two Dover Shootings

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with two shootings, including one that happened Tuesday afternoon on Ann Avenue.

Tuesday's incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Police said a male victim was driving on Ann Avenue, when several shots were fired at his vehicle, causing damage, but no injuries. Further investigation by officers led to David Austin being identified as the suspect in that shooting and in an April 13 shooting that occurred in the area of William and Pear streets. During that incident several shots were fired at a vehicle with several passengers. The victim’s vehicle was not struck and no injuries occurred as a result of the shooting. Several shell casings were found in the area.

Members of the Dover Police Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit then conducted surveillance in the area to locate Austin. Police said that at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to contact Austin and he ran. During the chase, Austin pulled a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband and threw it before surrendering to officers, according to police. He was then taken into custody without incident.

For the April 13 shooting incident, Austin was charged with five counts of reckless endangering. For Tuesday's shooting incident Austin was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of firearm by person prohibited. Police said that for the gun he discarded while officers tried to take him into custody, Austin was charged with possession of firearm by person prohibited, carrying concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Austin was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $41,500 secured bond.