Snow Hill Leaders Take Action to Stop Speeding

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Town of Snow Hill is taking action to address speeding concerns in residential neighborhoods, after town leaders received complaints from neighbors.

Those complaints came from neighbors on Martin and Morris streets.

Neighbor Diana Shumate said traffic along Morris Street can cause some issues.

"I've noticed a lot of the children are taking this street home from school, so I think anything we can do to make it safer for them is a good thing," said Shumate.

Public Works crews are hard at work installing new speed limit and children at play signs in those neighborhoods. 

Police Chief Tom Davis said it's one part of a larger effort to solve the issue, and he thinks the signs will do their job.

"Word gets around very quickly in a small town, so I think the residents and those who come through the area will slow down. It'll only take one or two residents for people to start talking," said Davis.

Davis also said the town is set to receive a new radar this summer to help catch speeders.

