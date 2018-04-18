Wicomico County Couple Nominated for 2018 National Jefferson Award

SALISBURY, Md.- Mary and Ernie Prince of Wicomico County, Maryland will join other 2018 local Jefferson Award winners from around the country in a national ceremony that will be held in June in Washington, D.C.

The couple was one of 10 local Jefferson Award winners honored Wednesday evening at an awards ceremony held at the WBOC NewsPlex in Salisbury. A panel of two judges selected Eric as a nominee for the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Local Community. Five nominees will be selected as Onassis Award winners at the national ceremony.

"The hours are easy and they're fun. The people that we meet, the boys and girls from Walter Reed, that's what it's all about," Ernie said at Wednesday's awards ceremony.

About Mary and Ernie Prince



Mary and Ernie Prince, who live in the small community of Quantico in western Wicomico County, were nominated and selected for a 2018 national Jefferson Award for their tireless work helping veterans and senior citizens on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

"What causes me to nominate this retired couple for a Jefferson Award is that their entire lives are dedicated to volunteering," said Jim Ford, who submitted a letter of nomination for Mary and Ernie. "These two people epitomize the idea of giving back and service."

That they were nominated for a Jefferson Award isn't surprising to anyone who knows the couple.

"If you've got to include people for volunteerism, that's a perfect pair. They go together like milk and honey," said Mike Powers, commander of American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury, Maryland.

Mary and Ernie spend the bulk of their week volunteering at Post 64.

"Ernie is back there washing dishes, catering the tables and Mary makes sure that our buffet line is full," Powers said. Ernie also does handyman work at the post, whether it be plumbing repairs or mowing the lawn.

In addition, Ernie organizes fishing trips for recovering warriors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Bethesda Naval Hospital.

Mary also volunteers with Mac Inc., Area Agency on Agency, a Salisbury area nonprofit devoted to helping seniors, by working in its healing garden and its Meals on Wheels program, which provides nutritious food to homebound seniors. And if that wasn't enough, Mary also volunteers with Women Supporting Women, a nonprofit organization that provides free services and support to all those who are affected by breast cancer. As a breast cancer survivor herself, Mary ensures those fighting the disease know they're not alone.

Penny Bradford of Women Supporting Women said of Mary, "She's done everything from pack survivor bags to helping at the walk and giving out T-shirts."

With all of the volunteer work that they do, all who know Mary and Ernie say there's no way to recognize just one of them.

"If you see Mary, you're going to see Ernie. If not right then, five minutes later. They're

just sort of a joint effort," said Heather Griswold of Mac.

