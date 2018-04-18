Parsonsburg Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

PARSONSBURG, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old Parsonsburg man died after the motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Shavox Road near Hammond School Road in Parsonsburg.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies found the motorcycle operator, Shawn Henderson, had been severely injured in the collision. Henderson later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Henderson lost control of his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle and collided with a 2016 Dodge pickup traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Maryland State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.