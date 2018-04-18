Parsonsburg Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

PARSONSBURG, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old Parsonsburg man died after the motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a pickup truck.
The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Shavox Road near Hammond School Road in Parsonsburg.
When they arrived on the scene, deputies found the motorcycle operator, Shawn Henderson, had been severely injured in the collision. Henderson later died from his injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Henderson lost control of his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle and collided with a 2016 Dodge pickup traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Maryland State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:02:42 GMT
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:57:04 GMT
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wedneday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.