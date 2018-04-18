Salisbury Man Sentenced to a Combined 40 Years Behind Bars - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sentenced to a Combined 40 Years Behind Bars

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 12:04 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man was sentenced to a combined 40 years behind bars for a 2017 domestic violence incident.

Joseph Ellis, 28, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of second-degree assault before Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead.

Beckstead sentenced Ellis to an aggregate sentence of 40 years, with an active sentence of 21 years. Upon release, Ellis will be supervised by the Division of Parole & Probation for four years.

The charges stem from a February 2017 incident in the 500 block of Purnell Street in Salisbury.

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to that location after receiving a 911 call regarding a potential domestic violence situation where the suspect had been seen dragging a female into the house. Upon arrival, the deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants of the house, that's when Ellis opened the door and threw the victim into the front yard.

According to police, the victim sustained injuries to her body and face making her unable to stand and barely speak.

Officers say Ellis then barricaded himself inside the home. Despite repeated requests by the deputies, Ellis refused to exit the home and ultimately threw a chair out of a window causing a deputy to receive injuries from the flying glass. 

Once deputies made entry into the home and found Ellis hanging from a cord suspended from the ceiling.

Deputies cut Ellis down and took him to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he received medical treatment.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    May 23, 2018 10:30 PM2018-05-24 02:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices