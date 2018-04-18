Salisbury Man Sentenced to a Combined 40 Years Behind Bars

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man was sentenced to a combined 40 years behind bars for a 2017 domestic violence incident.

Joseph Ellis, 28, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of second-degree assault before Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead.

Beckstead sentenced Ellis to an aggregate sentence of 40 years, with an active sentence of 21 years. Upon release, Ellis will be supervised by the Division of Parole & Probation for four years.

The charges stem from a February 2017 incident in the 500 block of Purnell Street in Salisbury.

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to that location after receiving a 911 call regarding a potential domestic violence situation where the suspect had been seen dragging a female into the house. Upon arrival, the deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants of the house, that's when Ellis opened the door and threw the victim into the front yard.

According to police, the victim sustained injuries to her body and face making her unable to stand and barely speak.

Officers say Ellis then barricaded himself inside the home. Despite repeated requests by the deputies, Ellis refused to exit the home and ultimately threw a chair out of a window causing a deputy to receive injuries from the flying glass.

Once deputies made entry into the home and found Ellis hanging from a cord suspended from the ceiling.

Deputies cut Ellis down and took him to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he received medical treatment.