Deadly Force Justified Against Suspect in Delaware Trooper Death

Posted: Apr 18, 2018
Burgon Sealy Jr. (Photo credit: Volusia County, Florida Corrections) Burgon Sealy Jr. (Photo credit: Volusia County, Florida Corrections)

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware's attorney general has released a report confirming that the use of deadly force was justified in the killing of a man who exchanged gunfire with police during a lengthy standoff after shooting and killing a state trooper.

In a report dated Tuesday, authorities said 26-year-old Burgon Sealy Jr. immediately began firing at officers who converged on his family's house in Middletown after he shot and killed Cpl. Stephen Ballard in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear last April.

After a standoff that lasted nearly 20 hours, during which additional shots were fired, Sealy emerged from the home holding a handgun. Eleven officers opened fire on Sealy, who fell to the ground and was shot at again as he appeared to be reaching for another gun in his waistband.

Ballard, who was 32 at the time of his death, had been on the force for more than eight years, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz.

