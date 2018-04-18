Lewes Fire Under Investigation

LEWES, Del.- Firefighters on Wednesday morning quickly contained a fire that started outside a Lewes mobile home before it could cause any substantial damage to the structure.

Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo said the fire occurred at around 10:35 a.m. at the home, located at 17601 Ebb Tide Drive in Whispering Pines development.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a trash bag had caught on fire, which spread to the home's steps. The fire also melted some of the siding and skirting underneath the mobile home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread into the home.

No one was hurt and the homeowners were not home at the time of the incident, Buckaloo said.

The cause of the fire under investigation.