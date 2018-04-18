Golf Carts Soon to be Welcome on Crisfield Roadways

CRISFIELD, Md.- The Maryland General Assembly has passed legislation that will allow golf carts on all roads within the city limits of Crisfield after June 1, 2018. And now businesses in the city are jumping on the idea of renting out the golf carts to tourists during the summer months.

Somers Cove Marina is one of those businesses that'll be ushering people in off boats, and out on golf carts. It only has two golf carts now, but by the summer the marina hopes to have six available for rent.

"I think it's going to create a resort type atmosphere in town. Nobody's in a hurry if they're in a golf cart," said Somers Cove Marina Executive Director Tom Schisler.

The legislature that was passed opens up the main road, Route 413, so golf carts cannot only cross over it, but drive up and down it.

Some folks who live in Crisfield welcome the idea.

"I think it'll be all right, it's a quick way to get around and probably better for parking," Larry Laird said.

Even some people who are new to town say they're also excited for the golf carts.

"A little less congestion, not that there's much congestion down here to begin with but yeah I think it's real good," Keith Kimlel said.

However, Phyllis Saltz, who owns Ice Cream Gallery, is worried about safety.

"Sometimes they can go a little fast, they just need to watch themselves," Saltz said.

But she thinks that the golf carts will drive more business to her shop, since it's off of a main road. Cars can't get down the alley, but golf carts can.