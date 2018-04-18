Two Arrested in Georgetown Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested in Georgetown Armed Robbery

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 4:58 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday night. 

According to police, 23-year-old Tyazsha Sturgis requested to meet up with the victim and drove with the victim to the parking lot of the Harvest Diner to pick up food.

Once parked, the victim was allegedly approached by a man, later identified as 24-year-old Terrence Cook, who produced a handgun and ordered the victim out of the car and onto the ground, police said.

Cook allegedly took money and other items from the victim before running away northbound, toward the McDonald's. Sturgis also ran from the scene, according to police.

Police found both Sturgis and Cook inside Sturgis' Georgetown home. Additional evidence was collected at the home which linked them both to the robbery, police said.

A K-9 unit from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources searched near the location of the robbery and eventually recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the crime, according to police.

Cook was arrested for robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy second degree. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $101,000 secured bond.

Sturgis was arrested for robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy second degree and providing a false statement. She was committed to Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $102,000 secured bond. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices