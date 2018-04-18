Two Arrested in Georgetown Armed Robbery

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday night.

According to police, 23-year-old Tyazsha Sturgis requested to meet up with the victim and drove with the victim to the parking lot of the Harvest Diner to pick up food.

Once parked, the victim was allegedly approached by a man, later identified as 24-year-old Terrence Cook, who produced a handgun and ordered the victim out of the car and onto the ground, police said.

Cook allegedly took money and other items from the victim before running away northbound, toward the McDonald's. Sturgis also ran from the scene, according to police.

Police found both Sturgis and Cook inside Sturgis' Georgetown home. Additional evidence was collected at the home which linked them both to the robbery, police said.

A K-9 unit from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources searched near the location of the robbery and eventually recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the crime, according to police.

Cook was arrested for robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy second degree. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $101,000 secured bond.

Sturgis was arrested for robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy second degree and providing a false statement. She was committed to Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $102,000 secured bond.