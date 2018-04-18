St. Paul's by the Sea Looks Forward to New Chapter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

St. Paul's by the Sea Looks Forward to New Chapter

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 5:05 PM Updated:
Credit: Jenni Pastusak Credit: Jenni Pastusak

OCEAN CITY, Md.- After losing their rectory to a fire nearly five years ago, St. Paul's by the Sea in Ocean City is turning a new leaf this spring. 

The church is starting a new chapter with a dedication ceremony this Saturday to commemorate their newly redesigned fellowship commons.  With the help of Becker Morgan Group and Gillis Gilkerson, project manager Tom Shuster says the new space was well worth the wait. 

"It creates an official milestone for the parish and the members of our congregation that we've achieved a major, major accomplishment," Shuster said. "It's handicap accessible, it's convenient, it's clean, it's very welcoming.  And that was our hope to have a welcoming space for people."

The new fellowship commons follows the same external design as the existing sanctuary building.  The addition will serve as a meeting space and new entry way for St. Paul's.  

Although much of the focus is looking forward, Rector Matthew D'Amario says it's important to remember the church's history.  After the intentionally set fire on Nov. 26, 2013 killed St. Paul's Rev. David Dingwall, the congregation installed a plaque on the new building as a dedication to his legacy.  D'Amario said it's a way to symbolize the church's moving forward as a family. 

"To say we are now moving past the identity of the church that had had the fire, and that will always be part of our history, but now to say we are a resurrected church with new and abundant life," D'Amario said. 

The dedication ceremony for the fellowship hall is scheduled for April 28th in Ocean City. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices