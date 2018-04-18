St. Paul's by the Sea Looks Forward to New Chapter

OCEAN CITY, Md.- After losing their rectory to a fire nearly five years ago, St. Paul's by the Sea in Ocean City is turning a new leaf this spring.

The church is starting a new chapter with a dedication ceremony this Saturday to commemorate their newly redesigned fellowship commons. With the help of Becker Morgan Group and Gillis Gilkerson, project manager Tom Shuster says the new space was well worth the wait.

"It creates an official milestone for the parish and the members of our congregation that we've achieved a major, major accomplishment," Shuster said. "It's handicap accessible, it's convenient, it's clean, it's very welcoming. And that was our hope to have a welcoming space for people."

The new fellowship commons follows the same external design as the existing sanctuary building. The addition will serve as a meeting space and new entry way for St. Paul's.

Although much of the focus is looking forward, Rector Matthew D'Amario says it's important to remember the church's history. After the intentionally set fire on Nov. 26, 2013 killed St. Paul's Rev. David Dingwall, the congregation installed a plaque on the new building as a dedication to his legacy. D'Amario said it's a way to symbolize the church's moving forward as a family.

"To say we are now moving past the identity of the church that had had the fire, and that will always be part of our history, but now to say we are a resurrected church with new and abundant life," D'Amario said.

The dedication ceremony for the fellowship hall is scheduled for April 28th in Ocean City.