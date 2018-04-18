Three Arrested Following Smyrna Shots Fired Complaint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Arrested Following Smyrna Shots Fired Complaint

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested three people in connection with a shots fired complaint in Smyrna on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., a woman was in her bedroom at her home in the 200 block of Bryn Lane, when a bullet entered the room from the north side of her house. She was not injured.

A man who lives on the same road reported the front door of his home was struck by a bullet, as well, police said.

While police were canvassing the area, they found three people - 27-year-old Joseph Swiggett, 27-year-old Anthony Price and 24-year-old Symone Brooks - walking in the area. Located in their vicinity was a box of unused 9 millimeter ammunition and spent 9 millimeter, .45 caliber and used shotgun ammunition, police said.

Police said further investigation led to the discovery of a .45 caliber handgun and a shotgun in Swiggett's car, which was parked on Mt. Friendship Road. A little while later, a police K-9 found a 9 millimeter handgun concealed in brush along the wood line of Mt. Friendship Road. 

Swiggett, Brooks and Price were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endanger, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and tampering with physical evidence. Price was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. 

Swiggett was released after posting $15,001 secured bond, Price was committed to the James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center on a $35,001 cash only bond and Brooks was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $15,001 secured bond. 

Joseph E. Swiggett
Anthony D. Price
Symone Brooks
