Audio Recording Sheds Light on Commercial Flight's Emergency Lan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Audio Recording Sheds Light on Commercial Flight's Emergency Landing at Dover Air Force Base

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 5:35 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- An audio recording of the dispatches between the pilot of a United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing this week at Dover Air Force Base features a pilot mentioning difficulties with the plane's elevator.

The pilot, as heard in audio shared with WBOC by website LiveATC.net, can be heard discussing the plane's situation before the emergency landing at the air base on Monday.

"We'll do the best we can. I'm having trouble with the elevator. We have 94 souls on board and 184 minutes of fuel," he said.

United has not said if the elevator, which helps adjust the plane's pitch, was the cause of the emergency landing and that the investigation is ongoing. The plane remained on the air base as of Wednesday night. It departed from Newark, New Jersey, but made the emergency landing in Dover shortly before 7:30 p.m.

If the elevator was not working correctly, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Hales with Delaware State University's aviation program said the fault could be significant and may have warranted landing the plane.

"It creates that attitude for them to either climb or descend, so if it was a problem with the elevator it was apparently serious enough that they needed to land immediately," Hales said. 

United has said it apologized to passengers, who waited for hours at the air base for a replacement flight to pick them up and take them to Florida.

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices