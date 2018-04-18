Mumps Cases in Delaware Rise To 15

GEORGETOWN, De.- The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed a total 15 cases of the mumps, as part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak among attendees at two multi-cultural dances in New Castle County.

Nine of the fifteen persons with mumps attended either the Feb. 10 or March 3, 2018, social dance (Baile Mexicano) that took place at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington. Two of the other cases are people that live with someone who attended one of the dances.

"If you have the symptoms contact your primary care physician immediately," says Ana Vargas, field nurse at DPH offices in Georgetown. "If you know or suspect that you have the mumps the division of public health recommends staying away from school, work and any other public places for up to five days after you develop inflammation in your salivary glands," she added.

So far all of the individuals infected with mumps reside in New Castle County, but Vargas says, everyone should stay alert.

"Those patients who attended the dances, or who live, or work closely with someone who attended one of the events and does not have health insurance should contact the DPH clinics," said Vargas.

For information about the mumps/measles/rubella vaccine (MMR), In New Castle County, call the Hudson State Service Center Immunization Clinic at 302-283-7587. In Kent County, you can contact DPH’s Kent County Immunization Clinic at 302-857-5140, and in Sussex County call DPH’s Georgetown Immunization Clinic at 302-515-3220.