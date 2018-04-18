Eastern Shore Woman Remembers Meeting with Barbara Bush - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It took Staci Garrison just three hours to know exactly what kind of woman Barbara Bush was.

"Those were three hours I will never forget," the Dorchester County, Maryland woman said.

It happened Nov. 10, 1988 - two days after George H W Bush won the 1988 presidential election. Barbara Bush visited the College of Boca Raton in Florida.

To Garrison, Bush felt like a mother.

"She sat right next to me and the president of the college sat on the other side and we had salad and we had soup. She was just like everyone else," Garrison said.

Garrison, then 20, was invited to eat lunch with the First Lady. Garrison says she listened to Bush speak, who was on campus that day to thank students for helping her husband's campaign.

Garrison says the students had plans to thank her too.

"We had two gifts to give Barbara at that time," Bush said.

The gifts included a surfboard and two college T-shirts. The college photographer snapped a photo of both Garrison and Bush smiling.

"And she said, "Thank you, Staci. George thanks you as well,'" Garrison said.

Garrison says it was an experience she'll hold onto just a little tighter.

"Meeting her was probably the most pleasant experiences that I've had," Garrison said.

 

