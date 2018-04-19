National Guard Chaplain Drops Out of Delaware US House Race
Posted:
Apr 19, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated:
Brig. Gen. Kenneth "Ed" Brandt (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A high-ranking National Guard chaplain running for Delaware's lone U.S. House of Representatives seat is ending his campaign days after it began.
A spokeswoman for Brig. Gen. Kenneth "Ed" Brandt said Wednesday he is dropping his bid to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Questions were raised almost two weeks ago about whether Brandt violated a federal policy barring active-duty military personnel from engaging in partisan political speech. He announced his plan to run April 6 during a Kent County Republican dinner.
It is unclear whether his campaign announcement violated the Department of Defense directive. It is also unclear whether he will remain in the National Guard at either the federal or state level.
Brandt is responsible for providing pastoral care to nearly 350,000 soldiers.
According to his Army bio, Brandt became the senior army National Guard chaplain & deputy chief of chaplains for the National Guard in February 2017. Ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1985, he received a direct commission from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1989. Brandt has served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and as an Army National Guard staff chaplain. Prior to that position he was the state Chaplain for the Delaware National Guard.
