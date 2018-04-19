Shot Fired at Seaford House

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have launched an investigation after someone fired a gunshot at an occupied home in Seaford.

At around 11:35 p.m. roopers responded to a home in the 24000 block of Clench Jean Lane for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived on the scene, they met with a 67-year-old woman who stated that that while she was in her living room she heard a loud noise. It was then discovered that a single bullet had entered the home through the siding and into the living room where it struck a wooden table. Also present in the home at the time was a 20-year-old woman who was in the bathroom. Both women were not injured as a result of this incident.

This case remains under investigation and the police are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Troop 5, Trooper Mongiello at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.