Shot Fired at Seaford House

Shot Fired at Seaford House

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 9:43 AM Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have launched an investigation after someone fired a gunshot at an occupied home in Seaford. 

At around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a home in the 24000 block of Clench Jean Lane for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived on the scene, they met with a 67-year-old woman who stated that that while she was in her living room she heard a loud noise.  It was then discovered that a single bullet had entered the home through the siding and into the living room where it struck a wooden table.  Also present in the home at the time was a 20-year-old woman who was in the bathroom.  Both women were not injured as a result of this incident.

This case remains under investigation and the police are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Troop 5, Trooper Mongiello at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

