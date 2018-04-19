Regulations Lead to Big Drop in Opioid Prescriptions in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Officials in Delaware say opioid prescriptions have dropped "significantly" since regulations were enacted a year ago to combat the drug scourge.



Delaware's Department of State said in a press release Thursday that 14 percent fewer opioid prescriptions were written in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. There also was an 18 percent decline in the quantity of opioids dispensed.



Gov. John Carney said the opioid epidemic is still ravaging families across Delaware and the country. But he said the recent changes "will, without question, save lives across our state."



Delaware's General Assembly created the state's Addiction Action Committee last year. It's considering other initiatives to combat opioid addiction. For instance, legislation may require health insurers to cover alternatives to opioids for pain management.