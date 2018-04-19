Police: Woman Assaults Dover Wawa Employees Over Bad Sandwich

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Dover police say a woman assaulted Wawa convenience store workers with pepper spray and hot coffee over a botched sandwich order.



Police said the incident occurred at the Wawa located at 1450 Forrest Ave.



Police said 34-year-old Tiffany Evans ordered a sandwich and then yelled at a male employee for making a mistake. A female employee said they would make another sandwich and told Evans to stop talking like that.



An argument ensued. Police said Evans threw hot coffee in the woman's face, causing burns. It also struck the male employee and damaged about $200 worth of food.



Police said Evans pepper sprayed the female employee when she walked out from behind the counter.



Police said Evans fled in a Honda but later turned herself in without incident.

The female victim was transported by ambulance for minor injuries as a result of the hot coffee being thrown at her, according to police.

She was charged with second- and third-degree assault, offensive touching, two counts of criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. She was released on $7,800 unsecured bond.