3 Wicomico County Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers.  

Richard Garnder, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 26 licensed establishments checked during "Operation Spot Check," three failed for an 88.5 percent pass rate. 

The businesses that failed included:

  • Walston Switch Sunoco, 31997 Beaver Run Dr., Salisbury 
  • Acme, 751 South Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
  • Wetcher Whistle, 1220 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury

The businesses that passed included: 

  • Beverage Barn, 1120 E. Church St., Salisbury 
  • Cam Market, 739 E. Church St., Salisbury 
  • Country Farms, 821 Priscilla St., Salisbury 
  • Country Farm Store, 104 E. Gordy Road, Salisbury 
  • Eagle Express Mart, 1212 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 
  • Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 
  • Your Pie, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
  • Tall Tales Brewing Co., 6929 Heron Grove Ct., Parsonsburg 
  • Chicken Man, 824 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
  • Beverage Barn, 444 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury 
  • Back Street Grill, 401 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
  • Brew River Restaurant & Bar, 502 W. Main St., Salisbury 
  • Roadie Joe’s Bar & Grill, 213 West Main St., Salisbury
  • Shore Stop, 7126 Friendship Rd., Pittsville
  • OC Road Beer & Wine, 1300 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury
  • Red Fox, 107 S. Fruitland Blvd., Fruitland 
  • Denny’s, 100 E. Cedar Lane, Fruitland 
  • Center City Exxon, 500 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 
  • East Moon, 800 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
  • Irish Penny, 1014 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
  • Vibe Bar & Grill, 1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
  • Agave Azul Mexican Cuisine & Tequila Bar, 934 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury 
  • Cheers, 1324 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.

The task force is comprised of the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments, as well as the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

