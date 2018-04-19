3 Wicomico County Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers.

Richard Garnder, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 26 licensed establishments checked during "Operation Spot Check," three failed for an 88.5 percent pass rate.

The businesses that failed included:

Walston Switch Sunoco, 31997 Beaver Run Dr., Salisbury

Acme, 751 South Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Wetcher Whistle, 1220 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury

The businesses that passed included:

Beverage Barn, 1120 E. Church St., Salisbury

Cam Market, 739 E. Church St., Salisbury

Country Farms, 821 Priscilla St., Salisbury

Country Farm Store, 104 E. Gordy Road, Salisbury

Eagle Express Mart, 1212 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Your Pie, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Tall Tales Brewing Co., 6929 Heron Grove Ct., Parsonsburg

Chicken Man, 824 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

Beverage Barn, 444 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

Back Street Grill, 401 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

Brew River Restaurant & Bar, 502 W. Main St., Salisbury

Roadie Joe’s Bar & Grill, 213 West Main St., Salisbury

Shore Stop, 7126 Friendship Rd., Pittsville

OC Road Beer & Wine, 1300 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury

Red Fox, 107 S. Fruitland Blvd., Fruitland

Denny’s, 100 E. Cedar Lane, Fruitland

Center City Exxon, 500 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

East Moon, 800 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Irish Penny, 1014 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Vibe Bar & Grill, 1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Agave Azul Mexican Cuisine & Tequila Bar, 934 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Cheers, 1324 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury

Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.

The task force is comprised of the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments, as well as the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.