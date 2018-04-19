3 Wicomico County Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers.
Richard Garnder, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 26 licensed establishments checked during "Operation Spot Check," three failed for an 88.5 percent pass rate.
The businesses that failed included:
Walston Switch Sunoco, 31997 Beaver Run Dr., Salisbury
Acme, 751 South Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Wetcher Whistle, 1220 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury
The businesses that passed included:
Beverage Barn, 1120 E. Church St., Salisbury
Cam Market, 739 E. Church St., Salisbury
Country Farms, 821 Priscilla St., Salisbury
Country Farm Store, 104 E. Gordy Road, Salisbury
Eagle Express Mart, 1212 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Your Pie, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Tall Tales Brewing Co., 6929 Heron Grove Ct., Parsonsburg
Chicken Man, 824 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
Beverage Barn, 444 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
Back Street Grill, 401 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
Brew River Restaurant & Bar, 502 W. Main St., Salisbury
Roadie Joe’s Bar & Grill, 213 West Main St., Salisbury
Shore Stop, 7126 Friendship Rd., Pittsville
OC Road Beer & Wine, 1300 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury
Red Fox, 107 S. Fruitland Blvd., Fruitland
Denny’s, 100 E. Cedar Lane, Fruitland
Center City Exxon, 500 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
East Moon, 800 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Irish Penny, 1014 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Vibe Bar & Grill, 1147 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Agave Azul Mexican Cuisine & Tequila Bar, 934 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Cheers, 1324 S. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Salisbury and Fruitland police departments, as well as the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
