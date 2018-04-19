Police: Woman Wanted in Blanket Theft

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a woman wanted in connection with the theft of a blanket.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 10 at Heritage Antiques on Coastal Highway.

According to police, the woman entered the store, removed a blanket and left in an unknown direction.

Delaware State Police/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bailey with Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.