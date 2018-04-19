Cambridge Inches Closer to Street Maintenance Report, Some Unhappy

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Bumpy roads and cracked pavement are issues you'll find in many parts of Cambridge, Maryland, according to people like Onnie Duvall.

"We are bounced around like rag dolls," Duvall said.

Duvall says driving on roads like Pleasant Street, sometimes, isn't so pleasant. That's what Cambridge is trying to take care of and is inching closer to obtaining an official report assessing street maintenance and repairs.

But Duvall says the nearly $30,000 spent on hiring a separate contractor to do the report was unnecessary.

"I'm tired of reports. Report after report after report," Duvall said.

But people like Charles McFadden disagree.

"The money was well spent," McFadden said.

McFadden says, before giving the green light, careful planning and assessment is needed when it comes to street maintenance. He says a report could help determine how best to use the $250,000 Cambridge uses every year for its streets.

"I think the city works very hard in trying to maintain the streets, but they just don't have the time or the expertise," McFadden said.

And City Commissioner Stephen Rideout tells WBOC: "People are mistaken. The company hired was very thorough in identifying challenges for the streets. In my mind, it is the best money we will spend in a long time."

Rideout adds the unofficial report suggests putting money toward a combo of both good and bad streets as well as pooling funds toward identified areas first rather than distributing among Cambridge's five wards, as previously done.

Duvall says that's fair, but says he's ready to cut to the chase.

"Just go out and do it," Duvall said.

The Maryland General Assembly recently passed legislation that would restore a few hundred thousand dollars of funding to help Cambridge maintain its streets.