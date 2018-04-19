Second Amendment Advocates Rally Against Delaware Gun Control Legislation

DOVER, Del.- A group of Second Amendment advocates on Thursday gathered outside Legislative Hall to urge Delaware lawmakers to vote against recent gun control proposals, hours after one of those pieces of legislation was pulled from the Senate's agenda.

Paul Johnston, an organizer of the event, said he and other opponents of the recent gun control proposals believe the recent proposals are unconstitutional. He said recent gun rights demonstrations in the capital have helped to pressure lawmakers against passing the legislation.

"They're learning that Delaware is waking up. We are waking up. It's time that they understand," he said.

The rally took place on the day when Senate lawmakers were initially scheduled to vote on legislation that would hike the age to buy rifles in Delaware to 21.

However, the legislation was pulled from the agenda Wednesday night. It had already passed in the House, though it is unclear if there are enough votes to pass the legislation in the Senate or whether the bill can be passed without a number of exemptions proposed through Republican amendments.

Sen. Brian Bushweller, (D-Dover), said he intended to vote for the legislation but acknowledged the House bill and other recent gun control proposals do not present easy votes.

"For me, it literally does keep me up at night some times, thinking about it. What's the right thing to do?" he said.