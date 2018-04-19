Salisbury Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Outstanding Businesses at 98th Awards

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 98th annual awards banquet on Thursday night with nine awards given to outstanding local businesses as well as to those who run them.

Chamber President & CEO Bill Chambers says the event is all about recognizing the achievements of the local economy. From small businesses to non-profits and local leaders, the community was awarded for their accomplishments that make Delmarva more successful each year.

"These are all keys to the economic vitality of our region, that combined with our educational community, these are all key factors in watching and seeing how we're going to grow as a community and as a county and as a region," Chambers said.

A special keynote address was delivered by Peninsula Regional Medical Center President & CEO Steve Leonard. Leonard spoke about the thriving hospital and what the community can do to make Salisbury a better place for success.

Businesses with the Chamber of Commerce were recognized for their lifetime achievements before the award presentations.

The 2018 award winners are as follows:

Member Volunteer of the Year: Karri Todd, Avery Hall Insurance

Ambassador of the Year: Larissa Luck, Nations Leading Corporation

Small Business of the Year: Peninsula Alternative Health

Medium Business of the Year: iHeart Media, Inc.

Large Business of the Year: Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corporation

Business Professional of the Year: Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach

Environmental Service Award: Delmarva Shredding & Recycling, LLC

Agriculture Ambassador of the Year: Michelle Wright

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Alzheimer's Association - Eastern Shore Region