Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Lewes Robbery

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 9:24 PM Updated:
LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested the second suspect Thursday connected to a robbery that happened on April 10th. 

According to DSP, troopers responded the 20,000 block of Wil King Road on April 10th, where a 67-year-old resident said he had been in an argument with one of his tenants. Police said John Schaefer, 25 of Georgetown, Del., started to assault the man while they were arguing before Schaefer took the man's cash, cell phone, glasses and keys. Amber Hoopes, 27, of Lewes, was also present during the incident and the pair left the scene in the victim's car. The victim was treated at an area hospital. 

Members of the First State Fugitive Task Force took Hoopes into custody Thursday without incident at a home on the same block the robbery happened. She was charged with robbery in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle, and othercharges. She was committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $14,000 secured bond.

Schaefer was arrested on April 12th when troopers spotted him on Coastal Highway near the Rehoboth Beach Canal Bridge and arrested him without incident.  He was also charged with robbery in the first degree and criminal mischief, among other charges.

 

 

 

