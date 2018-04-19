State Police Arrest Two Kent County Men for Meth Lab

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police said they arrested two men Wednesday in connection to a meth lab they were running in Kent County.

According to police, troopers went to a camper on the 800 block of Yoder Drive just before 6 p.m. and arrested Narven Marvel, 49, of Hartly, and Douglas Hutchins Jr., 38, of Dover, on active warrants.

Troopers said they found methamphetamine on Hutchins as well as a total of 1.15 grams of meth and the materials needed to manufacture it in the yard. Marvel's three children, ages 4, 6 and 7, were all present at the time of the arrest.

The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control confirmed a meth lab was there and determined that they didn't need to clear neighbors because they said there was no immediate hazard.

Marvel was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory and endangering the welfare of a child, among others, and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $7,000 secured bond.

Hutchins was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory as well and possession of the substance, among others. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $6,000 secured bond.