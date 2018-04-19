State Police Arrest Two Kent County Men for Meth Lab - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Police Arrest Two Kent County Men for Meth Lab

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 11:50 PM Updated:
Narven Marvel (left) & Douglas Hutchins Jr. (right) Narven Marvel (left) & Douglas Hutchins Jr. (right)

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police said they arrested two men Wednesday in connection to a meth lab they were running in Kent County.

According to police, troopers went to a camper on the 800 block of Yoder Drive just before 6 p.m. and arrested Narven Marvel, 49, of Hartly, and Douglas Hutchins Jr., 38, of Dover, on active warrants.

Troopers said they found methamphetamine on Hutchins as well as a total of 1.15 grams of meth and the materials needed to manufacture it in the yard. Marvel's three children, ages 4, 6 and 7, were all present at the time of the arrest. 

The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control confirmed a meth lab was there and determined that they didn't need to clear neighbors because they said there was no immediate hazard. 

Marvel was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory and endangering the welfare of a child, among others, and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $7,000 secured bond.

Hutchins was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory as well and possession of the substance, among others. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $6,000 secured bond.

 

 

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices