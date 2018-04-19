Passenger Describes Emergency Landing at Dover Air Force Base

DOVER, Del. -- Zlata Faerman and her family were among more than 80 passengers riding on a commercial plane that made at Dover Air Force Base on Monday, an experience she described as nerve-wracking.

Faerman documented her experience of what happened to herself, her husband, and their two-year-old son after the United Boeing 737 made the emergency landing. She said in an interview over FaceTime that hearing over the plane's loud speaker to prepare for a potential impact was unsettling.

"At that moment I started crying, thinking we were really going to die," she said.

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at the air base, where it's remained since Monday's emergency landing.

Faerman said she was grateful for the help from airmen at the base and the fact that United ordered pizzas for the passengers, though she noted the experience was difficult at times.

"They treated us really well. They kept us updated but we were in a small room and we couldn't really move around and there were like 100 people," she said.

Eventually, they did make it onto their replacement flight to Florida --- after a five-hour wait. But Faerman said she's thankful she and her family are OK, especially after seeing the news about the emergency landing in Philadelphia involving a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday.

"Definitely, don't take anything for granted," she said. "Truly count your blessings."