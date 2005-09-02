KATRINA FUNDRAISING RELIEF EFFORTS

The Salvation Army is currently providing services to storm victims and first responders in the Gulf Coast states. A $100 donation to The Salvation Army will feed a family of four for two days, provide two cases of drinking water and one household clean-up kit, containing brooms, mops, buckets and cleaning supplies.More
The Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula is accepting donatations that can be submitted by mail, online or by phone. It is also providing escalated disaster training to volunteers willing help out with the Katrina disaster efforts. More
The Food Bank of Delaware is collecting food and grocery donations starting Sept. 6 through the end of September. Also volunteers are need to help sort, lable and package donated items. Click here for the Web site or call (302) 292-1305, ext. 213.More
Hurricane Katrina has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. But thousands of people throughout the region are stepping up to offer free shelter to those in need. 200,055 beds volunteered so far! More
In response to the devastation caused by Katrina, the Humane Society of the United States has launched a massive relief effort to rescue and support animals and to assist their caregivers in the disaster efforts. More
The Foundation for Community Partnerships, Inc. has established the Hurricane Katrina charitable fund within our Community Foundation in order to provide residents in the Chesapeake Bay Region with an easy and effective way to support those facing the devastation created by Hurricane Katrina. More