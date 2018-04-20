3 Hurt After Car Hits Tractor-trailer Head-on in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 Hurt After Car Hits Tractor-trailer Head-on in Seaford

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 8:12 AM Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say three people were injured - two critically - after the car they were riding in collided head-on with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Old Furnace and Middleford roads in Seaford late Thursday night. 

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. when a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Old Furnace Road and approaching the intersection of Middleford Road. Troopers said that a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road and attempting to make a left onto Middleford Road when for unknown reasons, the operator of the Camry failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued through the intersection and into the direct path of the tractor-trailer. Police said that as a result, the vehicles collided head-on, which caused the Camry to rotate around the tractor-trailer before coming to a rest in the intersection.

Police said the operator of the Camry, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was properly restrained and removed from the scene by EMS.  He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford where he was listed in critical condition, and awaiting transport to Christiana Hospital.

The 38-year-old male operator of the tractor-trailer was properly restrained and not injured as a result of this crash, investigators said. 

There were also two passengers in the Toyota Camry.  Police said one male passenger, who was not properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Nanticoke Memorial where he was later airlifted to the Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the second male passenger of the Camry, who also was not properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Nanticoke Memorial where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the investigation was conducted and the roadway was cleared.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices