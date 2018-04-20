3 Hurt After Car Hits Tractor-trailer Head-on in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say three people were injured - two critically - after the car they were riding in collided head-on with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Old Furnace and Middleford roads in Seaford late Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. when a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Old Furnace Road and approaching the intersection of Middleford Road. Troopers said that a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road and attempting to make a left onto Middleford Road when for unknown reasons, the operator of the Camry failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued through the intersection and into the direct path of the tractor-trailer. Police said that as a result, the vehicles collided head-on, which caused the Camry to rotate around the tractor-trailer before coming to a rest in the intersection.

Police said the operator of the Camry, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was properly restrained and removed from the scene by EMS. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford where he was listed in critical condition, and awaiting transport to Christiana Hospital.

The 38-year-old male operator of the tractor-trailer was properly restrained and not injured as a result of this crash, investigators said.

There were also two passengers in the Toyota Camry. Police said one male passenger, who was not properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Nanticoke Memorial where he was later airlifted to the Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the second male passenger of the Camry, who also was not properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Nanticoke Memorial where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the investigation was conducted and the roadway was cleared.