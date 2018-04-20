Stephen Guthrie Hired as New Sussex Technical School District Superintendent

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex Technical School District Board of Education has voted to hire Stephen H. Guthrie as new superintendent of schools.

The school board made the announcement at a special board meeting on Tuesday, April 17.

School Board President Patrick Cooper says the decision was a important part of moving forward. Roughly a year ago, the district was accused of financial mismanagement that led to the paid leave of an unspecified number of administrators.

"It was a tough year, we've had several board meetings and several long board meetings to try to get to this point, but I think we're not in closure yet, but we're getting there," Cooper said.

Cooper says Guthrie is aware of the challenges he will face in his new role and is enthusiastic about putting the pieces back together.

"He says our job is to educate the kids for the future, not for our past," Cooper said.

Guthrie comes to Sussex Tech after serving the past eight years as superintendent of Carroll County Public School District in Westminster, Md., which has 25,500 students.

Guthrie has over 35 years of experience in public education. He began his career as a social studies teacher in 1978 and taught in both California and Pennsylvania before going to Carroll County in 1982. He was promoted to human resources in 1991 and became the director of the department in 2001. He then served as the school system's assistant superintendent of administration for eight years before becoming superintendent of schools.

In 2015, he was elected as the president of the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland and was honored as the 2015 Maryland Superintendent of the Year.

Guthrie will assume his new position at Sussex Tech on July 1, 2018. He and his wife Barbara will live in Bethany Beach, Del.